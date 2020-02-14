Pets & Animals

NASA astronaut, NCSU alum Christina Koch reunites with dog after record-breaking 328-day mission on ISS

GALVESTON, Texas -- After her 328-day mission on the International Space Station, Christina Koch said she wasn't sure who was more excited to see whom: her or her dog.

RELATED: NASA astronaut, NCSU alum Christina Koch describes adjusting to life back on earth

In a Facebook video Koch posted Thursday, the dog stands at the door waiting for Koch to come home.


When Koch opens the door, the dog jumps on her and showers her with affection.

"Not sure who was more excited," Koch wrote in her post. "Glad she remembers me after a year!"

Koch said she got her dog from the Humane Society and named it "Little Brown Dog," or LBD for short.

Koch has spent more time than any other woman in space. She also made history during her 328-day mission by taking part in the first all-female space walk.

WATCH: Koch reflects on her time on the International Space Station
EMBED More News Videos

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsgalvestontexasnc state universityreunionnasadogastronautsciencewomen
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Investigators identify man found dead near body of missing 6-year-old
At least 6 cases of cancer found in same LI high school class
Man, woman threaten each other with knives on crowded subway
Couple celebrates Valentine's Day inside empty Grand Central
Video: Pizza deliveryman robbed, stabbed in both legs
Kobe Bryant at forefront of All-Star Weekend
14-year-old slashed in face on MTA bus on way home from school
Show More
Suspect in ambush shootings of NYPD officer, lieutenant indicted
Weight loss drug Belviq pulled from market over cancer risk
Official says US, Taliban reach Afghanistan truce agreement
Schumer calls on MTA to improve grade crossing safety
Parkland massacre: Victims remembered 2 years later
More TOP STORIES News