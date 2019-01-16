PETS & ANIMALS

Suffolk County SPCA seizes alligator from home in Hauppauge

(Photo from Suffolk County SPCA)

Eyewitness News
HAUPPAUGE, Long Island (WABC) --
Authorities made a surprising discovery inside a home on Long Island Wednesday.

Police confiscated a one-foot long alligator from a home in Hauppauge in Suffolk County.

Detectives who were there for an unrelated matter found the reptile. The NYS Department of Environment Conservation responded to the location.

The Suffolk County SPCA Chief emphasized that alligators are not only illegal, they are dangerous.

The alligator will be placed with a sanctuary in Massachusetts.



