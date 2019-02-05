PETS & ANIMALS

Caught on video: Dogs run for help when owner collapses from stroke

It was almost as if the woman's dogs, Bella and Sadie, knew they had to act quickly to save her life.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Florida (WABC) --
Two dogs jumped into action when their owner collapsed inside her home.

Maureen Hatcher collapsed in her St. Augustine home on Dec. 3 after suffering from a stroke.

It was almost as if her dogs, Bella and Sadie, knew they had to act quickly to save her life.

The dogs were caught on a Ring camera running to the neighbor's home for help.

Moments later, the neighbor found Hatcher in her home and called 911.

She was taken to the hospital and is said to be doing OK.

