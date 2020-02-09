Firehouse dogs help in FDNY fundraiser

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York's bravest took part in a benefit with their best friends.The FDNY held a fundraiser that included a half-dozen firehouse dogs.Anyone who wanted could meet the dogs and even get a photo with the animals.Proceeds from entry fees will go to firefighters in need and their families.Supermodel Carol Alt was there in honor of her father, a member of the FDNY who was killed in the line of duty.The event was also a treat for the dogs, because they rarely get together in one place.