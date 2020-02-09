Pets & Animals

Firehouse dogs help in FDNY fundraiser

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York's bravest took part in a benefit with their best friends.

The FDNY held a fundraiser that included a half-dozen firehouse dogs.

Anyone who wanted could meet the dogs and even get a photo with the animals.

Proceeds from entry fees will go to firefighters in need and their families.

Supermodel Carol Alt was there in honor of her father, a member of the FDNY who was killed in the line of duty.

The event was also a treat for the dogs, because they rarely get together in one place.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsnew york cityfdny
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2nd NYPD officer shot in the Bronx; suspect in custody
From Pitt to '1917,' what to anticipate at Oscars
Oscars 2020 Live: When, how to watch
What to expect on the Oscars red carpet
AccuWeather: Chilly temps, mostly cloudy on Sunday
US says 2 soldiers killed, 6 wounded in Afghanistan attack
Adoption process put on hold for GA family amid coronavirus outbreak
Show More
4 passengers on New Jersey cruise ship test negative for coronavirus
NYPD: Man slashes girlfriend's dad in the head
Man accused of driving van into FL GOP voter registration tent
Foreign language film 'Parasite' poised to make Oscar history
Print your 2020 Oscars ballot here
More TOP STORIES News