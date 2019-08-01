Goats honored for being baaaa-est of herd that eats invasive plants in Riverside Park, Manhattan

Several goats will be honored as (ahem) G.OA.T.s for being the baaaaa-est of a herd who spent its summer ridding Manhattan's Riverside Park of invasive plants.
The G.OA.T. (Greatest Of All Time) awards are being presented to the top members of the group of 24 at 120th Street and Riverside Drive on Thursday.
The goats have become a sensation throughout the city since arriving this past spring, and thousands of Upper West Siders have voted for their favorite.
The Riverside Park Conservancy will present the top G.O.A.T. with a ribbon and a bouquet of flowers -- that, yes, they might eat!
The animals were commissioned to New York City as a part of Riverside Park Conservancy's Woodland Restoration Initiative. The 60-acre park is plagued with invasive species of plants, particularly vines that grow quickly and aggressively.
Yet goats have the ability to consume 25% of their body weight in vegetation, so these hungry herbivores can rid the area of plants without using harmful chemicals. More so, their fecal matter adds rich nutrients back into the soil.
