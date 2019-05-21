Goats arrive in Riverside Park to eat invasive weeds

MORNINGSIDE HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- The goats dubbed the "summer interns" have arrived at Riverside Park to take care of pesky weeds.
The 24 goats will feast on the invasive species of weeds as part of the conservancy's "GOaTHAM" initiative.
They'll be eating Japanese Knotweed, Wineberry, Poison Ivy, Mugwort, English Ivy, and more.
"It's like treating them to an all-you-can-eat-buffet. It's healthy for the goats and good for the environment," said Dan Garodnick, President of Riverside Park Conservancy.
Kids got to take part in a bleating contest and make some fun arts and crafts at the event.
The goats will be in Riverside Park through the end of August.
The Prospect Park Alliance used goats in a similar mission in 2016.
