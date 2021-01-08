Pets & Animals

New Jersey State Police mourn loss of K-9 officer after 10 years of service

(New Jersey State Police)

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- New Jersey State Police announced the death of one of their K-9 officers that dedicated 10 years of service to the force.

K-9 Scales was put to rest on Dec. 30 due to health issues, police announced Thursday.

Officials said K-9 Scales served New Jersey from 2007 to 2017 and was the faithful partner of Sgt. Glenn Robertson.

K-9 Scales was a patrol/explosive protection dog who was used in hundreds of deployments. He was also a member of New Jersey's Detect and Render Safe Taskforce.

Robertson and Scales conducted sweeps for explosives at the Statehouse, state government buildings and sports and concerts at MetLife Stadium.

ALSO READ | Sandy Hook massacre 1st responder dies of COVID-19
EMBED More News Videos

Patrick Dragon, one of the first Connecticut state troopers to respond to the 2012 Sandy Hook Massacre, has died of COVID-19.



K-9 Scales also responded to numerous bomb threats throughout New Jersey.

Authorities say some career highlights include in 2012 when Robertson and Scales assisted in explosive sweeps at MetLife Stadium for the Talmud celebration sponsored by Agudath Israel of America, where approximately 100,000 people were in attendance, and in 2014, they played a vital role in conducting safety sweeps at Super Bowl XLVIII.

K-9 Scales also assisted the State Police and local agencies in tracking down numerous suspects on canine tracks and assisted with perimeter security in hundreds of fugitive investigations and search warrant executions.

K-9 Scales was named in honor of fallen Trooper I Christopher Scales, who was killed in the line of duty on December 3, 2002.

ALSO READ | Woman reunited with beloved dachshund swiped from outside NYC deli
EMBED More News Videos

A woman has been reunited with her beloved dog after video was released of the man who swiped the pooch from outside a Manhattan deli.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsnew jerseydogsmetlife stadiumk 9dognew jersey state police
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said she feared losing her life during riots
Trump condemns Capitol riot, says transition with Biden will be orderly
Education Secretary DeVos latest resignation after riot
Capitol Police rejected offers of help to quell mob, chief resigning
Peeling hands, brain fog: COVID side effects could last for months
Lawyer: Woman who confronted Black teen over phone 'emotionally unwell'
Trump mulling self-pardon, sources say
Show More
The Countdown: Growing calls to remove Trump day after siege on Capitol
Nassau County announces plans to increase COVID vaccinations
19 alleged gang members arrested in Brooklyn takedown
AccuWeather: Sun and clouds
Ted Cruz tells why he still opposed Biden win in exclusive interview
More TOP STORIES News