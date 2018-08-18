Bees in Midtown Manhattan? No problem for Officer Travis of @NYPDSpecialops Emergency Service Unit! Is there nothing our cops can’t do? 🐝🐝🐝 pic.twitter.com/cKTPADALdD — Chief Terence Monahan (@NYPDChiefofDept) August 18, 2018

