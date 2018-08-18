PETS & ANIMALS

NYPD officer tackles swarm of bees on Midtown fire hydrant

Sandra Bookman has more on the swarm of bees in Midtown.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --
An NYPD officer tackled a swarm of bees in Manhattan on Friday.

Chief Terence Monahan tweeted out a video from Midtown, saying the swarm of bees stuck on a fire hydrant was no problem for Officer Travis from the Emergency Service Unit.

Monahan added - 'is there nothing our cops can't do?'

