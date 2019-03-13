Pets & Animals

Officer rescues baby lamb wandering along Gowanus Expressway

BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are trying to figure out where a baby lamb came from after it was spotted wandering along the Gowanus Expressway.

A police officer working at the Belt Parkway-Gowanus Split says a driver stopped and told him a "goat" was running on the highway around 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Drivers had to slow down and swerve around the runaway animal, which was later determined to be a lamb.

Eventually the officer and another driver were able to block the animal and capture it.

"I didn't realize how fast it was until I reached out to grab it when it was coming close to me, it just scooped right around me and just kept on running," NPYD Officer Dominick Gatto said. "I was just scared that a car was going to hit the lamb to be honest so I wanted to make sure that didn't happen."

The baby lamb, now known as Speedy, was taken to NYC Animal Control.

