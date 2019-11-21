One of New York shelter's oldest residents, Pumpkin the cat, searching for forever home

NEW YORK (WABC) -- One of the oldest residents of a New York shelter is ready to find a forever home in time for the holidays.Pumpkin was found trapped inside a tire when she was four months old and was taken to Bideawee.Now she is 8 years old and more than ready to be adopted.To help encourage adoptions for their long-stay and senior cats and dogs, Bideawee announced Thursday that is has waived adoption fees of pets over 7 years old."Extended-stay pets live in our offices, Animal Hospitals and Pet Memorial Parks as part of the Bideawee Family," said Leslie Granger, President and CEO of Bideawee. "They are cared for by the very best veterinarians, volunteers and adoption staff, and they have the security of a loving, lifelong home here at Bideawee. But as much as we love them, these pets deserve a new beginning, a chance to be placed into forever, loving homes best suited to their special needs."Bideawee's no-kill policy means that pets rescued by the shelter have a home until their forever family can be found.if you are interested in adopting Pumpkin or a long-stay or senior pet.----------