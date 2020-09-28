Poodle named 'Bear' fighting for his life after being thrown out of car in New Jersey

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6327683" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Monmouth County SPCA rescued 61 dogs and puppies from a hoarding situation in Middletown, New Jersey.

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A poodle named 'Bear' is fighting for his life after being thrown out of a car in New Jersey.Around 1:30 on Saturday afternoon, an eyewitness saw someone throw the dog out of a car near 927 Market Street in Paterson.'Bear' was taken to Oradell Animal Hospital, where he is in grave condition and is suffering from a skull fracture, pelvis fractures, skin lesions, and a herniated diaphragm, according to Paterson Animal Control.It is unclear how old the dog is, but officials say he appears middle-aged. They also say he is emaciated, and his fur is matted.Anyone with information is asked to call 973-881-3640----------