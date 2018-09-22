U.S. & WORLD

Golden retriever puppies steal the show at Chilean military parade

A group of 45-day-old puppies, members of the national police force's canine training unit, marched in Chile's military parade. (Claudio Reyes/AFP/Getty Images)

SANTIAGO, Chile --
The tiniest of Chile's soldiers and police officers stole the show at the country's annual military parade earlier this week.

A group of nine golden retriever puppies paraded alongside their fully grown colleagues, both human and dog. The 45-day-old puppies are the newest members of the national police force's canine training unit.

More than 9,500 troops participated in the parade around O'Higgins Park in Santiago, according to local media reports. The parade marked the 208th anniversary of the beginning of Chile's fight for independence from Spain in 1810.
