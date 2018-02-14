This Valentine's Day, a New York City shelter dog is looking for "the one" -- a forever family who will shower him with love.NYPD officers teamed up with the ASPCA to play matchmaker for a 3-year-old pit bull mix named Orson. In 2016, Orson and several other dogs were rescued from a South Bronx apartment as part of an alleged dog-fighting case, the ASPCA's Rachael Lewis said in a statement.Since being made available for adoption in December 2017, Orson has yet to find a loving home -- and that's why NYPD animal cruelty liaisons officers stepped in.Sgt. Maria Sexton of Patrol Borough Manhattan North, Officer Sarah Moran and Officer John Riquelme of the Central Park Precinct took Orson out to some of the city's favorite human dating spots, like a park and coffee shop, in hopes he'd find a potential adopter.----------