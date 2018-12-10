CHICAGO --A UPS delivery driver got a surprise from a furry friend during a delivery, and the whole thing was caught on a doorbell camera.
As Oscar Luciano waited to hand over a package in Chicago's Lincoln Square neighborhood, a squirrel jumped onto his shoulder.
The tiny creature climbed over Luciano's shoulders and onto his head, until the homeowner opened the door.
Luciano said he was a bit startled by the squirrel, but he thought the whole incident was funny.
----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts