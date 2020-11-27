Pets & Animals

Take a look at Utah's highway overpass for wildlife

PARK CITY, Utah -- Utah officials are seeing success with an overpass bridge meant to keep wildlife from being hit on roadways in the state.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources released video of its "Critter Bridge" this week.

All sorts of animals have been seen taking advantage of the car-free overpass over the past couple of years.

Surveillance video from the highway has captured bobcats, coyotes, deer, mountain lions, moose and even bears all using the structure.

The bridge was built in 2018 to also reduce the amount of traffic accidents. Officials said wildlife typically needs time to adjust, but they didn't think there would be such success so soon.

Officials are also planning to build a massive overpass for wildlife over Highway 101 in Southern California. They hope to break ground next year.

SEE ALSO: Loose horse spotted crossing busy Texas freeway
EMBED More News Videos

This poor creature was seen trotting along the freeway by this driver, who expresses his frustration perfectly!

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsutahamazing videohighway 101governmentnatureconstructiontechnologyroad safetyu.s. & worldscience
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
"COVID tested" flights to take off from JFK, Newark airports next month
Southern State Parkway crash leaves 2 dead, 4 injured
Princeton grads 'beat the system,' win more than $6M in lottery
NY Post delivery van stolen by shirtless suspect
Iran scientist linked to military nuclear program killed
COVID Live Updates: NYC reports 1,522 new cases, 3.3% 7-day average
Black Friday shoppers brave COVID concerns in search of deals
Show More
Prohibition-era whiskey found hidden in walls of NY home
Trump says he'll leave if Electoral College seats Biden
Video shows suspect after victim shot and critically wounded
Black Friday best bets and what not to buy
AccuWeather: Mild and Breezy
More TOP STORIES News