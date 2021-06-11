Pets & Animals

Woman's beloved therapy dog still missing after carjacking in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- Police are searching for the carjacker who drove off with a woman's beloved therapy dog in Brooklyn.

Authorities say the suspect pulled the 73-year-old victim out of her Honda Civic on Sunday just after 1 p.m. near Mill Avenue and Mayfair Drive.

He drove off while her 9-year-old poodle Luna was still inside the vehicle.

The suspect was later caught on camera in Mill Basin.



The car was found abandoned in Williamsburg on Wednesday, but Luna is still missing.


Luna was last seen wearing a solid red harness with tags. She is said to be friendly and quiet.

A reward is being offered to help find Luna.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

