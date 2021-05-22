Pets & Animals

Video shows Brood X cicadas taking over tree in Pennsylvania park

YORK COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WABC) -- A park in York County, Pennsylvania shared a video of the Brood X cicada emergence in full swing.

The footage shows cicada husks littering the ground and the insects covering a tree.

The Brood X cicadas are expected to emerge this year in at least 15 states, including New York and New Jersey.

After 17 years underground, billions of the loud, winged insects are coming up for a four-to-six-week frenzy of mating and then dying.

It's a natural phenomenon that's rare in other parts of the world.

According to experts, the black-and-red periodical insects usually emerge the first week in May. However, cool weather delayed their usual mass arrival.

