'Phantom of the Opera' celebrates its 35th year, which will also be its last on Broadway

TIMES SQUARE -- Broadway's longest running show, "Phantom of the Opera", celebrates a record-setting milestone Thursday.

It will become the first Broadway show to ever reach 35 years.

"Phantom of the Opera" opened up on January 26, 1988 and has played nearly 14,000 shows since.

On the show's 34th anniversary, the show made history with its first black leading actress, Emilie Kouatchou.

The number of shows for the classic is dwindling. "Phantom of the Opera" will be closing this upcoming April.

