Governor Murphy prepares New Jersey's State of the State address

TRENTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Governor Phil Murphy will deliver New Jersey's State of the State address.
The governor says the speech will reaffirm his commitment to leading New Jersey through the COVID-19 public health crisis, improving the lives of middle-class families, and building a stronger and more resilient post-pandemic economy.
"Although wounded deeply, we enter 2021 tougher than ever, wiser than before, and ready to move forward together," said Governor Murphy. "Despite the ongoing pandemic, our mission has not changed. This year's State of the State address will focus on the public health challenges ahead while charting a path forward to build a stronger, fairer, and more resilient economy that works for every New Jersey family."
The address will stream online and on social media at 1p.m.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo delivered New York's State of the State address on Monday.
