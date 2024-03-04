'I have come to a decision': Jason Kelce expected to address retirement rumors in press conference

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia Eagles fans will get some much-anticipated news Monday after Jason Kelce posted that he will announce his decision amid retirement rumors.

He will hold a press conference at 1 p.m. on Monday. You can watch it live on 6abc.com, the 6abc mobile app and the 6abc streaming TV app.

The Eagles center posted on social media Monday morning that he has "come to a decision," which he plans to reveal later in the afternoon.

Following an emotional 32-9 loss to end the 2023 season, it was rumored that Kelce hinted to teammates that this would be his final season. However, on his "New Heights" podcast, which he co-hosts with his brother and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, the Eagles star said emotions were too high to make a final decison.

"I just don't think you're in a position after a game like that to really make that decision. I just don't. There's too much emotion in the moment. There's too much going down in the moment to really fully grasp that decision," Kelce said during the episode. "I'm not trying to be dramatic and continue to draw this thing out. I'm really not. It's just something I think, when it's time to officially announce what's happening in the future, it'll be done in a way that's definitive and pays respect to a lot of people and individuals that have meant a lot to me, what has led to the career I've had. I don't think that it would be respectful or even accurate to be able to do that right after a game like that."

