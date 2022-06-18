Philadelphia building collapse traps firefighters, city inspector in rubble

The Philadelphia Fire Department said on Twitter the collapse happened during a fire response on West Indiana Street in the Fairhill neighborhood.
This morning, there was a building collapse during a fire response at 300 W. Indiana St in Fairhill which resulted in several firefighters and an L&I inspector trapped. So far, several were rescued and transported to hospitals. Work continues to free others. pic.twitter.com/J7eZx91L72— Philadelphia Fire (@PhillyFireDept) June 18, 2022
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip