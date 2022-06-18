Philadelphia building collapse traps firefighters, city inspector in rubble

Philadelphia building collapse traps firefighters in rubble

PHILADELPHIA (WABC) -- Several firefighters and a city inspector were trapped in rubble after a building collapsed in Philadelphia early Saturday.

The Philadelphia Fire Department said on Twitter the collapse happened during a fire response on West Indiana Street in the Fairhill neighborhood.



This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

