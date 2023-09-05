Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw resigns for position at Port Authority of NY and NJ

Outlaw will become the deputy chief security officer of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw has resigned and will be leaving her role later this month for a new position, the mayor's office announced Tuesday morning.

Outlaw's last day with the city will be Sept. 22. She will then become the deputy chief security officer of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

First Deputy John Stanford will serve Philadelphia's interim police commissioner.

Outlaw started her tenure in February 2020 as the first Black woman to lead the Philadelphia Police Department.

"Commissioner Outlaw has worked relentlessly for three and a half years during an unprecedented era in our city and a number of crisis situations, and she deserves praise for her commitment to bring long-overdue reform to the Department after years of racism and gender discrimination prior to her appointment," said Mayor Jim Kenney said in a statement.

"It has been my honor and privilege to serve during Mayor Kenney's administration and alongside each member of the Philadelphia Police Department," Outlaw said in a statement. "My staff's teamwork, innovative thinking, and determination have kept the Department moving forward, and for that, I am extremely grateful."

Full news release from the city:

