homicide investigation

Pregnant woman shot in Philadelphia while leaving baby shower later dies

'Children are getting shot, unborn children getting shot, what is the city doing about this?' Philadelphia police official asks
By 6abc Digital Staff, Katie Katro
EMBED <>More Videos

Police: Pregnant woman killed leaving baby shower in Northeast Philly

PHILADELPHIA -- Police are investigating after a pregnant woman was shot to death while leaving her own baby shower Saturday night in Philadelphia.

The incident happened about 8:30 p.m..

Police said the 32-year-old woman, who appeared to have been targeted, was shot in the head and stomach.

"I mean, the person that did this couldn't be more cowardly," said Christine Coulter, deputy commissioner of the Philadelphia Police Department.

RELATED: Chicago shootings: 19 shot, 3 fatally, in weekend gun violence, police say

Authorities confirm the woman was leaving her baby shower during the incident with a car full of presents.

She was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

The fetus was also pronounced dead at the hospital, officials say.

There were no weapons recovered from the scene.

"She was a nice person up and down the street. It's just sad," said neighbor Tom Mcdonald.

SEE MORE: Chicago-area shootings made more dangerous by cheap, easy to buy 'gun switches'

Coulter said she is fed up with all of the gun violence.

"The city is nearing 500 homicides. Children are getting shot, unborn children getting shot, what is the city doing about this?" Coulter asked. "The city as a whole is doing what we can. We can't stop people who are intent on shooting somebody. When I look at this situation, it looks like someone was targeting her and looking for her."

Police said they counted around 11 shell casings at the scene.

The city is now offering a $50,000 reward for for information that leads to an arrest in the shooting.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pennsylvaniadeadly shootingfatal shootinghomicide investigationgun violenceshootingu.s. & worldpregnant woman
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION
Woman charged in 1986 murder of her infant son
Kathleen Durst's family talks long wait for Robert Durst murder charge
Robert Durst indicted in former wife's 1982 murder in New York
1 arrested after person found dead inside NJ building
TOP STORIES
13-year-old shot in neck while walking to school in NYC
1 dead as flames tear through 2-story home in NJ
Man attacked on number 6 subway train on Upper East Side
WWE wrestler attacked during match at Barclays Center
Malcolm X daughter, Malikah Shabazz, found dead in NYC
Group drags man out of wheelchair, punching and robbing him in Bronx
'GMA's' Michael Strahan to go to space aboard Blue Origin
Show More
AccuWeather Alert: Cold and windy
Weather or Not: Lee's Thanksgiving travel and parade forecast
Thanksgiving travel: What to know ahead of the holiday
Macy's Thanksgiving Parade: Balloon inflation, street closures & more
Stores open, closed Thanksgiving Day 2021
More TOP STORIES News