Federal Trade Commission officials warn of phishing text message scam

By
For those shopping online, be aware of scammers who are sending text messages about a package for you.

Although it may seem real, it's just another phishing attempt. Phishing is the fraudulent attempt to get sensitive information by disguising oneself as a trustworthy entity through technology.


The text reads that it is an urgent notice from the United States Postal Service regarding a shipment, followed by a link. Officials at the Federal Trade Commission urge people not to click it. They say it's a scam and people are sending it to try to get personal information.

"If you click on the link, it can trick you into giving personal information, like your social security number, account numbers, all types of bad stuff that can lead to identity theft, or it can lead to malware on your device," said Ari Lazarus, a FTC consumer education specialist.

You can report the text messages to the FTC, then delete the text and remember not to click the link.

"If you get something from FedEx, contact FedEx directly at a phone number you know to be true, go to their website and see if indeed there is a package that way," said Lazarus.

SEE RELATED STORY: Pet scams on the rise as adoptions skyrocket amid pandemic

Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fedextextingscamsscamaction 13fraudonline shoppingtext messagesphishing
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID Updates: NY Gov. Cuomo holds briefing | LIVE
82-year-old woman critical after being hit by Revel scooter in NYC
Titans, Vikings suspend activities after positive COVID-19 tests
COVID spikes add to 1st day back-to-classroom jitters in NYC
Chadwick Boseman took pay cut to increase co-star's salary
Daily positive cases above 3%, NYC cracks down on mask wearing
FREE COFFEE: Where to find National Coffee Day deals
Show More
29-year-old woman standing outside car killed in NJ hit and run
Funeral held for judge's son, killed when he answered door
Exclusive: Shocking error found in some NYC mail-in ballots
COVID NY: Rockland battling spike in coronavirus cases
Umbrella alert! Soaking rains, gusting winds arrive tonight
More TOP STORIES News