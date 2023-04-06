Pickleball set to hit Wollman Rink in Central Park on Friday

City Pickle is bringing 14 new pickleball courts to Wollman Rink in Central Park, starting Friday and lasting October 9. Sam Ryan has the story.

CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan (WABC) -- When you're caught in a pickle, the best place to be is Central Park.

Pickleball continues to gain popularity as one of the fastest growing sports in America, and now it's getting a new home in New York City.

City Pickle is bringing 14 new pickleball courts to Wollman Rink in Central Park.

"We founded City Pickle about a year and a half ago and we debuted our brand at Hudson Yards last fall, and soon after we started planning to be in Wollman Rink," said Erica Desai, co-founder of City Pickle.

The brand-new courts open Friday through October 9 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., making for a whole lot of pickleball.

"14 hours a day, 7 days a week. That's 196 hours of pickleball every single day," Desai said.

And if you're worried about not knowing how to play, all skill levels are welcome and there are coaches.

"Pickleball is like if tennis, ping pong and badminton had a baby," said Mary Cannon, City Pickle co-founder. "It's so easy to play, which is why I think it's so popular right now."

Desai says that for anyone who wants to learn, they have 101 clinics every single day.

"People can come, learn the rules, get the basics and just be able to get out there and have a great time," Desai said.

