5 arrested for pickpocketing people near Rockefeller Center in Manhattan

Friday night, while most people in Rockefeller Center were taking photos of the tree, your @NYPDMTN & @NYPDTransit officers were catching a few grinches who came to pickpocket people in the crowd. By the end of the night, 5 individuals were arrested, including 1 with 37 priors.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Officers were able to catch a group of grinches who were pickpocketing people in the crowd near Rockefeller Center.NYPD officials say they received complaints of pickpocketing on Friday near Rockefeller Plaza and West 50th Street between 8:20 p.m. and 10:15 p.m.By the end of the night, police say they were able to arrest five suspects, including one with 37 prior arrests.The arrested individuals were identified as the following: Pablo Lechon, Gary Teasley (65), Christian Tutasig (27), Alejandra Melendez (32) and Carman Marlene (41).Among some of the charges were grand larceny, criminal possession of stolen property and jostling.----------