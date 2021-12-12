5 arrested for pickpocketing people near Rockefeller Center in Manhattan

NYPD officials say they received complaints of pickpocketing on Friday near Rockefeller Plaza and West 50th Street between 8:20 p.m. and 10:15 p.m.
By the end of the night, police say they were able to arrest five suspects, including one with 37 prior arrests.
Friday night, while most people in Rockefeller Center were taking photos of the tree, your @NYPDMTN & @NYPDTransit officers were catching a few grinches who came to pickpocket people in the crowd. By the end of the night, 5 individuals were arrested, including 1 with 37 priors. pic.twitter.com/s03ilMJgC9— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 12, 2021
The arrested individuals were identified as the following: Pablo Lechon, Gary Teasley (65), Christian Tutasig (27), Alejandra Melendez (32) and Carman Marlene (41).
Among some of the charges were grand larceny, criminal possession of stolen property and jostling.
