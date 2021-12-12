5 arrested for pickpocketing people near Rockefeller Center in Manhattan

By Eyewitness News
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Officers were able to catch a group of grinches who were pickpocketing people in the crowd near Rockefeller Center.

NYPD officials say they received complaints of pickpocketing on Friday near Rockefeller Plaza and West 50th Street between 8:20 p.m. and 10:15 p.m.

By the end of the night, police say they were able to arrest five suspects, including one with 37 prior arrests.


The arrested individuals were identified as the following: Pablo Lechon, Gary Teasley (65), Christian Tutasig (27), Alejandra Melendez (32) and Carman Marlene (41).

Among some of the charges were grand larceny, criminal possession of stolen property and jostling.


