Man arrested, 25 dogs rescued from Queens home

Officials found the pit bulls inside a home on 95th Avenue in Jamaica on Wednesday morning.
They say the animals had no food or clean water. The dogs were also said to be in poorly ventilated, filthy and unsanitary conditions.
Andrew Cato, 59, is facing more than two dozen charges of animal neglect.
There is no word on why he had so many dogs.
The ASPCA helped coordinate the rescue with the NYPD.
Cato does not have any other prior arrests.
