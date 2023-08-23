Shooting in Pittsburgh: 'Active' situation unfolding in neighborhood

Officials were monitoring a Pittsburgh active shooter Wednesday in the city's Garfield neighborhood.

PITTSBURGH, Pa. -- A gunman is opening fire in an ongoing "active shooting situation" in Pittsburgh's Garfield neighborhood after being served with an eviction notice, according to authorities.

Officers are working to evacuate people from houses in the area, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety. People inside are urged to shelter in place and call 911.

The shooting began from inside a home when officers tried to serve an eviction notice there, the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office said.

The FBI is among the agencies assisting.

"We have a lot of different agencies all working together right now and we want to resolve this in the best way possible," Pennsylvania State Trooper Rocco Gagliardi told reporters.

Pittsburgh officials said just after 5 p.m. EST that the suspect was dead.

President Joe Biden has been briefed on the situation, according to the White House.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.