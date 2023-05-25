'Done tastefully': Pizza-tagging graffiti artist keeps leaving slices on Westchester pizzerias

A mystery pizza-tagging graffiti artist keeps tagging pizzerias across Westchester County. Marcus Solis has the story.

TUCKAHOE, New York (WABC) -- Pizza-making is an art, but a different kind if getting all sorts of attention in Westchester County.

Several pizzerias in the area have been hit by a serial graffiti vandal, whose been tagging them with spray-painted pepperoni and green pepper slices.

"I was pleasantly surprised to see that it was done on the wall and done tastefully," said Joe Delbalzo, owner of Four Corners in Pelham, which was one of the many targeted shops.

Over the last month, the walls of half a dozen Westchester pizzerias have been topped with the stylized slices, including Cosimo and Johnny's in Eastchester. Tiso had it promptly removed.

"My nephew kind of liked it, but I was like you get one picture then it's another picture and next thing you know, we're looking like a train station," said owner Cosimo Tiso.

Some locations even had tags incorporating the initials of the establishments, like "VR" at Villaggio Ristaurante in Pelham.

"Maybe they love the pizza, tried it and (said) it's the best," suggested Eugene Garofalo, owner of Villaggio.

The most unexpected location is outside of an upscale restaurant in downtown New Rochelle, where the signature slice was tagged high above the establishment.

"I think people are really confused about having it up there, and the time they spent getting up and putting it where it is," said Maggie Esposito, who is the manager of that restaurant.

Opinions are split on whether these tags are seen as art or vandalism.

"It doesn't kind of go with the look of this restaurant," said Esposito.

For Delbalzo, if the people like, so does he.

"People seem to like, and I like it, so for now, it'll stay on," he shared.

All in all, this is quite the pizza puzzler - no matter how you slice it.

Watch "Kickoff to a Long Island Summer" Saturday, May 27 at 7 p.m. on Channel 7 and wherever you stream ABC7NY

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.