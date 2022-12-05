Early-morning fire ravages through pizzeria in the Bronx

Neighbors said they heard what sounded like an explosion. Thankfully, no one was seriously hurt.

THE BRONX -- A Bronx pizzeria burst into flames early Monday morning.

Officials say the incident happened at around 2:30 a.m. on Courtland Avenue in the Melrose section.

The blaze completely engulfed the pizza shop, but thankfully, no one was seriously hurt.

Neighbors describe the scary scene, saying they heard explosions.

"It was terrifying, first of all. I mean, it looked like hellfire. The whole place was just blazing red..." a man named Carlos who lives nearby said.

Officials say the cause of the fire is under investigation, but there were charred e-bikes found at the scene.

