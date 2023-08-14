Displaced Plainfield residents staying at hotels throughout county

The deadline to move out has passed, but for many, leaving their homes is not easy. Some are not sure they even want to move. Jim Dolan has more.

PLAINFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) -- Many residents who were displaced in Plainfield are staying at hotels throughout the county. This comes after they were given 24 hours' notice to leave their homes due to unsafe conditions.

It has been a struggle for Vivian Rodriguez and her family. They are among 61 displaced families who were seeking food and toiletries at Plainfield High School.

The high school had been set up as an emergency shelter for residents to get the supplies they need. No one needed to sleep there or at the Performing Arts Center as previously reported.

"When we saw the fireman closing the building it was sad, my mom started crying because they kicked us out," said Rodriguez.

Assistance was provided for 298 tenants who were abruptly uprooted when the Plainfield buildings they lived in for years were condemned this past week because of hazardous conditions.

"It's not easy for me right now, but my family and everything is ok - the rest may take time and maybe be ok again," said Ricardo Perez.

Perez and his five kids left behind their home at 501 West 7th Street - now crammed in with his brother. None of it is ideal.

"My brother gives me a room right now but I look for maybe apartment and we'll see," Perez said.

Hotel vouchers for some of the displaced expired Sunday - and others on Tuesday.

The mayor says the priority is to get these residents into temporary and permanent housing.

There is no timetable for the repairs to be made to the 501 building. Its going to take a long time. Too long for residents to expect to go back. They have to find new housing.

Residents of the 515 building where violations were also found had been allowed to stay, but the mayor says their days are numbered. Those residents are going to have to leave soon as well.

The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs says it is prepared to make available $1.5 million in temporary housing assistance for people displaced until they can return home once the housing violations are abated by the property owner.

