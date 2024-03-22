2 suspected gang members sentenced to 40 years to life for road rage killing of dad in Plainfield

MINEOLA, Long Island (WABC) -- Two suspected gang members convicted of killing a Plainview father during a road rage dispute were sentenced to 40 years to life on Friday.

Douglas Coudrey, 26, of Eastport, and 25-year-old Kenneth Regan of Centereach, were convicted of murder and weapons charges last month for fatally shooting 27-year-old Justin Gottlieb in front of his parents' home on Jan. 14, 2020.

The murder stemmed from a random road rage dispute. The two men then decided to chase Gottlieb back to his parents' house, where he was shot and killed.

"Justin Gottlieb was coming home to his young family after a day at work when he was ambushed by Douglas Coudrey and Kenneth Regan and shot twice following an encounter with the pair during his drive," said DA Anne Donnelly. "Justin fought long enough to help identify the attackers before succumbing to his injuries. Just days after his murder, Coudrey and Regan were arrested for allegedly murdering another motorist in New Jersey. Justin's daughter will never get to know the man that so many family members and friends loved because of the despicable violence of these two men."

The two face another murder trial in Bergen County, after they were tied to a second road-rage killing four days after Gottlieb was killed.

That victim, 27-year-old Luis Perez of the Bronx, was chased across the George Washington Bridge into Lodi, where he was fatally shot on Interstate 80.

A passenger in the front seat, 24-year-old Jose Mercado, also suffered gunshot wounds to the chest but survived.

