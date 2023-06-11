Authorities called after antisemitic flyers pop up in Long Island neighborhood

PLAINVIEW, Nassau County (WABC) -- Nassau County police say members of the so-called "Goyim Defense League" stuffed antisemitic flyers into mailboxes of a Long Island neighborhood.

It happened in Plainview, where authorities say flyers distributed across the neighborhood featured images of federal lawmakers with the Star of David drawn on their heads.

These flyers also featured a QR code for a website with racist, antisemitic and anti-LGBTQ posts.

Nassau County legislators are calling for the public's assistance in tracking down those responsible.

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.