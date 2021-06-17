Report of glider plane down in water off Long Beach Island, sheriff says

Glider plane down off Long Beach Island, NJ

LONG BEACH ISLAND, New Jersey (WABC) -- Authorities are investigating a report of a glider plane down off Long Beach Island in New Jersey.

The incident was reported one mile off the coast around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.



Ocean County Sheriff Michael Mastronardy said officers were out on jet skis.

Multiple agencies are searching the waters after a witness reported the plane go into the water.

The Coast Guard tweeted it was responding to the scene:


By 12:45 p.m., officials said they had not located a plane or any victims.

Few other details were released.

Chopper flies over the scene while Meteorologist Amy Freeze takes a look at the wind conditions.



This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

