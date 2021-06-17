Report of glider plane down in water off Long Beach Island, sheriff says

#BREAKING We have received a report of a plane crash off Long Beach Island, NJ. Coast Guard has diverted a helo from Air Station Atlantic City and crews from Station Atlantic City and Station Barnegat Light. Updates to follow. — USCG Mid-Atlantic (@uscgmidatlantic) June 17, 2021

Chopper flies over the scene while Meteorologist Amy Freeze takes a look at the wind conditions.

LONG BEACH ISLAND, New Jersey (WABC) -- Authorities are investigating a report of a glider plane down off Long Beach Island in New Jersey.The incident was reported one mile off the coast around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.Ocean County Sheriff Michael Mastronardy said officers were out on jet skis.Multiple agencies are searching the waters after a witness reported the plane go into the water.The Coast Guard tweeted it was responding to the scene:By 12:45 p.m., officials said they had not located a plane or any victims.Few other details were released.----------