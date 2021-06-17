Report of glider plane down in water off Long Beach Island, sheriff says

The incident was reported one mile off the coast around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.
Ocean County Sheriff Michael Mastronardy said officers were out on jet skis.
Multiple agencies are searching the waters after a witness reported the plane go into the water.
The Coast Guard tweeted it was responding to the scene:
#BREAKING We have received a report of a plane crash off Long Beach Island, NJ. Coast Guard has diverted a helo from Air Station Atlantic City and crews from Station Atlantic City and Station Barnegat Light. Updates to follow.— USCG Mid-Atlantic (@uscgmidatlantic) June 17, 2021
By 12:45 p.m., officials said they had not located a plane or any victims.
Few other details were released.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip