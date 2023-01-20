  • Full Story
Small plane from JFK Airport crashes after reporting engine issues near White Plains: FAA

ByEyewitness News via WABC logo
Friday, January 20, 2023 12:35AM
WHITE PLAINS, New York (WABC) -- A local search-and-rescue operation is underway after a plane headed to Westchester County Airport lost contact with air traffic controllers and crashed Thursday, according to officials.

The single-engine Beechcraft A36 crashed after the pilot reported engine issues about one mile from Westchester County Airport in White Plains, New York around 6:15 p.m., according to preliminary information from the FAA.

They said the plane was travelling from John F. Kennedy International Airport to Cuyahoga County Airport in Richmond Heights, Ohio.

It's not yet known how many people were onboard the aircraft.

A local search-and-rescue team is looking for the plane.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

