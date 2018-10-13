QUOQUE, Long Island (WABC) --An aircraft has crashed in the water approximately 3 miles south-southeast of Francis S. Gabreski Airport in Westhampton Beach on Long Island, the FAA confirmed.
A witness reported seeing the crash around 11:40 a.m. Saturday. The aircraft's registration has not been confirmed.
The Coast Guard confirms that debris from a small aircraft was spotted in the waters approximately 1 mile off the beach in Quogue. The Air National Guard has dispatched a rescue helicopter, and the Coast Guard is on the scene.
This is a breaking news story.
