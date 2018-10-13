PLANE CRASH

Plane crashes in water off Long Island coast near Hamptons, FAA confirms

By Eyewitness News
QUOQUE, Long Island (WABC) --
An aircraft has crashed in the water approximately 3 miles south-southeast of Francis S. Gabreski Airport in Westhampton Beach on Long Island, the FAA confirmed.

A witness reported seeing the crash around 11:40 a.m. Saturday. The aircraft's registration has not been confirmed.

The Coast Guard confirms that debris from a small aircraft was spotted in the waters approximately 1 mile off the beach in Quogue. The Air National Guard has dispatched a rescue helicopter, and the Coast Guard is on the scene.

This is a breaking news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
plane crashQuogueSuffolk County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PLANE CRASH
LI doctor, wife killed when plane crashes in Boston suburb
Flight instructor involved in 2016 plane crash arrested
Cellphone footage shows Mexico plane crash chaos
Victims ID'd in New Jersey small plane crash
More plane crash
Top Stories
Man wanted for exposing himself to 2 teens in Brooklyn
Funeral of 4 sisters killed in limo crash set for Saturday
Neighbors question why 'Cornerstore Caroline' accused young boy of grabbing her
Thief steals $1K painting from Bronx building
Head of LI school union charged with stealing $90K in dues
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $654M
Bronx parents: School bus aide punched son who has autism
Police: 11 baby bodies found in closed funeral home
Show More
'Squirrel Census' underway in Central Park
Safety group wants Hyundai. Kia to recall 2.9M vehicles
Exclusive: Video shows woman shoved, dragged on SI
2nd arrest made in hit-and-run death of NJ vice principal
Former reporter Art McFarland recognized as 'dream broadcaster
More News