An aircraft has crashed in the water approximately 3 miles south-southeast of Francis S. Gabreski Airport in Westhampton Beach on Long Island, the FAA confirmed.A witness reported seeing the crash around 11:40 a.m. Saturday. The aircraft's registration has not been confirmed.The Coast Guard confirms that debris from a small aircraft was spotted in the waters approximately 1 mile off the beach in Quogue. The Air National Guard has dispatched a rescue helicopter, and the Coast Guard is on the scene.This is a breaking news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.----------