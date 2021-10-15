Small plane makes hard landing on Fire Island beach; All passengers ok

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11129261" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 16-year-old Kyla Sobers-Batties was released from the hospital after getting shot in the head in a Brooklyn park two weeks ago.

FIRE ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- A small plane made a hard landing on a beach on Fire Island Friday afternoon.The six-seat Cessna 182Q landed in Kismet, the westernmost beach community on Fire Island.The pilot had a hard, nose-first landing.Three passengers were on board the plane.No injuries were reported, and an investigation is underway.----------