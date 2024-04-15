Plaque dedicated to fallen detective at North Arlington, New Jersey playground

A plaque was dedicated on Sunday in North Arlington at 'Detective Joseph Seals Memorial Playground' in Fisher Field.

A plaque was dedicated on Sunday in North Arlington at 'Detective Joseph Seals Memorial Playground' in Fisher Field.

A plaque was dedicated on Sunday in North Arlington at 'Detective Joseph Seals Memorial Playground' in Fisher Field.

A plaque was dedicated on Sunday in North Arlington at 'Detective Joseph Seals Memorial Playground' in Fisher Field.

NORTH ARLINGTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A special space in New Jersey now bears the name of a Jersey City police officer who was killed in the line of duty.

A plaque was dedicated on Sunday in North Arlington at 'Detective Joseph Seals Memorial Playground' in Fisher Field.

Detective Seals was killed in December 2019 by gunmen who carried out a shooting rampage, ending with a stand-off at a grocery store.

Five people were killed.

North Arlington Mayor Daniel Pronti called the playground a safe space for everyone and has activities for children with special needs and other challenges.

Anthony Carlo has the story in Washington Heights on the robberies.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.