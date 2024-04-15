Plaque dedicated to fallen detective at North Arlington, New Jersey playground

NORTH ARLINGTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A special space in New Jersey now bears the name of a Jersey City police officer who was killed in the line of duty.
A plaque was dedicated on Sunday in North Arlington at 'Detective Joseph Seals Memorial Playground' in Fisher Field.
Detective Seals was killed in December 2019 by gunmen who carried out a shooting rampage, ending with a stand-off at a grocery store.
Five people were killed.
North Arlington Mayor Daniel Pronti called the playground a safe space for everyone and has activities for children with special needs and other challenges.
