  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Plaque dedicated to fallen detective at North Arlington, New Jersey playground

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Monday, April 15, 2024 1:33AM
Plaque dedicated to fallen detective at North Arlington, New Jersey playground
A plaque was dedicated on Sunday in North Arlington at 'Detective Joseph Seals Memorial Playground' in Fisher Field.

NORTH ARLINGTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A special space in New Jersey now bears the name of a Jersey City police officer who was killed in the line of duty.

A plaque was dedicated on Sunday in North Arlington at 'Detective Joseph Seals Memorial Playground' in Fisher Field.

Detective Seals was killed in December 2019 by gunmen who carried out a shooting rampage, ending with a stand-off at a grocery store.

Five people were killed.

North Arlington Mayor Daniel Pronti called the playground a safe space for everyone and has activities for children with special needs and other challenges.

ALSO READ | Robbery victim speaks out as NYPD investigates bigger crime spree: 'I thought I was going to die'

Anthony Carlo has the story in Washington Heights on the robberies.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW