Plastic bags now banned in 10 towns, 1 county in New Jersey

ASBURY PARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Parts of New Jersey are now plastic bag free after a new law took effect Wednesday in 10 towns and one county.The plastic bags are now banned in Asbury Park, Bayonne, Camden County, Garfield, Glen Rock, Lamberton, Paramus, Ridgewood, Saddle Brook, Somers Point, and South Orange.Shoppers in some towns can opt for paper bags for a fee if they don't have reusable ones of their own, while others are leaving it up to businesses whether to charge customers.Supporters say the law will go a long way to remove toxic plastics clogging waterways.Opponents included plastics manufacturers, business and industry groups as well as some supermarkets.Eight states have banned plastic bags, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.