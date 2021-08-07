Food & Drink

Dine in style from renowned chefs aboard East River barge

MANHATTAN (WABC) -- A new restaurant concept in Manhattan is hoping to take dining outdoors to the next level.

Five world-famous chefs are going to open pop-up eateries aboard a barge in the East River.

Each service time will feature a different menu created by that day's chef. Menus may be inspired by the chef's restaurants, hometowns, heritage, travel and more.
The event is being called Platinum Coast.

It will take place from Sept. 17 to Sept. 21. In total, 20 different menus will be served over the course of the five-day dining event.

The chef lineup includes:

-Sept. 17: Michael Solomonov
-Sept. 18: Kwame Onwuachi
-Sept. 19: Nancy Silverton
-Sept. 20: Stephanie Izard
-Sept. 21: Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo

"I'm so excited to visit New York for this super unique event and honored to be part of such a talented line up of chefs!" says Stephanie Izard, Chef-Owner of Girl & the Goat.

Organizers created the idea as an alternative to dining on the street.

