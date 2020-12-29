New York woman killed, child survives Christmas day gas explosion in Poconos

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9173352" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Derick Waller reports on the 14-year-old speaking out about the incident.

POCONO TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WABC) -- A New York woman in her 30s died on Christmas day during a gas explosion in the Poconos.The incident happened on Lower Swiftwater Road near Route 611 in Pocono Township.The woman, who has not been identified, drove over a gas line that was buried under a road, which triggered the explosion.There were three other people in the car, including a 3-year-old child who survived the blast and will be OK.A man in the car was also injured.The company that owns the gas line says there was no indication of an explosion involving its main or associated equipment.----------