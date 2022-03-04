Bidder pays $900,000 for rare Pokémon card only released in Japan

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11549813" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Nina Pineda has more as millions are experiencing sticker shock after seeing gas and electric bills that doubled or even tripled, but why the spike in power prices?

What would you pay for a vintage Pokémon card? Hundreds, maybe thousands of dollars?How about $900,000?That's what one collector shelled out to get their hands on the rare card.Talk about a super fan.The "illustrator" holographic Pikachu card was created in 1998 and was only released in Japan.There were more than 30 other offers, but an unknown bidder won out in the end, shattering the former record, and making it the highest-priced Pokémon card ever sold.