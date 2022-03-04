Bidder pays $900,000 for rare Pokémon card only released in Japan

How about $900,000?
That's what one collector shelled out to get their hands on the rare card.
MORE NEWS | Sticker shock: Why has my power bill doubled or tripled?
Talk about a super fan.
The "illustrator" holographic Pikachu card was created in 1998 and was only released in Japan.
There were more than 30 other offers, but an unknown bidder won out in the end, shattering the former record, and making it the highest-priced Pokémon card ever sold.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip