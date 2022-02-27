Community & Events

Coney Island Polar Bears hold beach-themed skate at Wollman Rink in NYC

By Eyewitness News
Polar bear club holds beach-themed skate at ice rink in NYC

CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan (WABC) -- The Coney Island Polar Bears are breaking new ground.

For the first time ever on Saturday, the famous swim club ditched the ocean and went to Wollman Rink in Central Park instead.

Many of the members looked like fish out of water, wearing shorts in the dead of winter.

Others were so wobbly you'd think they had sea legs.

Nevertheless, everyone seemed to think a day on dry land was a stroke of genius.



