2nd annual Polar Plunge in Suffolk County set to support great cause

ByEyewitness News via WABC logo
Sunday, December 11, 2022 5:34PM
Town of Huntington holds 2nd annual Polar Plunge
The town of Huntington in Suffolk county held its second annual Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics New York.

HUNTINGTON, New York (WABC) -- Hundreds of brave souls battled the cold waters off Long Island on Sunday in support of a good cause.

The plunge happened at Crab Meadow Beach Sunday morning.

Organizers are holding competitions for students and first responders to see who can raise the most money.

For those in New York City, the Coney Island Polar Bear Club will hold its Polar Plunge on New Year's Day.

