Police: 11 baby bodies found in closed funeral home

(Shutterstock)

DETROIT, Michigan (WABC) --
Detroit police say the bodies of 11 babies have been found hidden in a ceiling of a funeral home that the state of Michigan closed six months ago.

Authorities say construction workers found the bodies Friday at the Cantrell Funeral Home on the city's east side. Police say nine bodies were found in a cardboard box and two were found in caskets.

Detroit police have ordered a search of the building to ensure there are no additional bodies inside.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
body founddead bodyfuneral
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Exclusive: Video shows woman shoved, dragged on SI
Bronx parents: School bus aide punched son who has autism
2nd arrest made in hit-and-run death of NJ vice principal
Military dad surprises 1st grade daughter at LI school
Princess Eugenie wedding photos: Kate, Meghan and more
Charges upgraded in LI DWI crash that killed Boy Scout
NJ basketball coach accused of distributing child porn
Social Security checks will grow in 2019 as inflation rises
Show More
Matthew Shepard to be interred in DC 20 years after murder
Washington Post: Turkey has proof Saudi writer was killed
Hurricane Michael: 13 dead, including 11-year-old girl
Suspect beat man in head with object in Central Park
NY GOP headquarters vandalized ahead of far-right speaker
More News