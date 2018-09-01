EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=4122734" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An 18-year-old has been charged with raping an 11-year-old girl in Brooklyn.

Police have arrested and charged a man with raping an 11-year-old girl after breaking into her home in Brooklyn.Julio Ayala 18, was arrested and charged with rape late Saturday night.Police say on Wednesday night, Ayala managed to gain access through a window to the victim's second-floor bedroom in Prospect Lefferts Gardens. Once inside, officials say Ayala approached the victim while she was sleeping, and raped her.He was arrested about 5 blocks away this afternoon after a foot chase by cops.Taken into custody after police had him cornered in a building under construction.Sources say cops followed him using video footage... Traced him back to his home.From there he fled to that construction site.Ayala was arrested about five blocks away from the house on Flatbush and Winthrop Avenue after a foot chase by police officers. He was taken into custody after police cornered him in a building that was under construction.Sources say police followed Ayala using video footage and traced him back to his home - from there, he fled to the construction site.An angry mob that surrounded the location Ayala was cornered in erupted when he was captured."Everybody was happy, giving high fives to cops. They were happy that they got him," said one area resident.The victim was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.It does not appear the suspect and the victim knew each other.