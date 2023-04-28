Video shows dramatic arrest of driver after police chase, crash in Passaic

Witnesses described the chaotic scene following a police chase and arrest in Passaic, New Jersey.

PASSAIC, New Jersey (WABC) -- A high-speed police chase in New Jersey ended with the driver crashing into parked cars including a police vehicle.

It was a dramatic scene as officers rushed to take the man into custody.

It happened at the corner of Hudson and Third streets in Passaic.

Eyewitnesses say they saw a black Jeep speeding at what looked like 100 miles per hour with police on its tail.

"He ran down there, he came back, he ran into the cop car, it was just a mess," said Denisha Hines, a witness.

"Yeah, because this street here is a one-way street so he had no other choice but to come back around, and that's where he got caught," said Justine Hines, a witness.

There is no word yet on what charges the driver may face.

ALSO READ | SNEAK PEEK: American Museum of Natural History opening state-of-the-art science center

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.