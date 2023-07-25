Police chase ends in crash in East Orange, NJ; suspects at large

EAST ORANGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A brief police chase ended in a crash in East Orange early Tuesday morning.

It happened shortly before 6 a.m. at Springdale and Midland Avenues.

Video from NewsCopter 7 over the scene showed a police SVU and a BMW sedan which had collided in the intersection.

Both vehicles sustained heavy damage. Smoke was pouring from the engine of BMW. Firefighters were on the scene working to control the situation.

Eyewitness News is told the suspects in the vehicle fled the scene on foot, and police are still searching for them.

There was no immediate word why the BMW was being pursued.

