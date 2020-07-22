Police chase over stolen vehicle leads to 5-car collision in Fair Lawn

By Eyewitness News
FAIR LAWN, New Jersey (WABC) -- A police chase involving a stolen vehicle led to a five-car collision with multiple injuries in Fair Lawn on Wednesday.

Officials say five to six people were injured and two people are now in custody after police pursued a stolen white vehicle through Bergen County.

Police say the pursuit of the driver began in Hackensack and went through Paramus.

They say they ultimately called off the pursuit saying the driver was traveling at dangerous speeds.

The main crash occurred at an intersection on Plaza Road in Fair Lawn.

Officials say two cars then spun out and hit two other cars.

One person was taken to the hospital.

Two children standing on the corner were injured by debris.

Fortunately, police say most of the injuries were minor.

Officers took the driver and passenger of the stolen vehicle into custody.

