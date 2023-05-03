John Del Giorno reports from over the scene of a police chase in Ridgewood, New Jersey.

Police chase through Ridgewood after Maserati allegedly tries to ram Mahwah cruiser

RIDGEWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) -- An attempted traffic stop led to a police chase in Ridgewood, New Jersey.

Newscopter 7 was over the scene on Route 17 near the Ridgewood Park and Ride, just south of Racetrack Road after 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The chase began in Mahwah when a dark gray or black Maserati was pursued south on Route 17.

Two occupants inside the vehicle were wanted for questioning by police.

Police say they were wanted for attempting to ram a Mahwah police cruiser and other vehicles.

When police finally caught up to the vehicle, the men jumped out and ran.

Police captured one of the men and the other remains on the run.

There was a delay reported on Route 17 as the right lane was shut down for the investigation.

